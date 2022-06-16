Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties.
Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.