 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 04/28/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Disaster assistance activated for seven northern Iowa counties

  • Updated
  • 0
drone2.JPG

The view from the air in the aftermath of storms Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Mason City. Drone footage from KIMT's Tony Dahle. 

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for seven counties slammed by Tuesday’s severe weather.

The move activates state resources to assist residents in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Humboldt, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Winneshiek, and Worth counties.  It opens up the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the aforementioned seven counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three.  Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.  Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.  The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.  Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.  There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation.  For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Tags

Recommended for you