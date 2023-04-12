Diocese holds groundbreaking for new pastoral center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a very different kind of groundbreaking from most you have seen over the years. Instead of hard hats, there was holy water and the golden shovels were replaced by a Caterpillar bulldozer turning over dirt.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester says their new pastoral center will be much closer to the Catholics they serve. According to a press release, 65% of the 140,000 Catholics in the Diocese live between Rochester and Mankato.
A generous donation from Jack and Mary Ann Remick is making the project possible. It will be located on Valleyhigh Dr. and 19th St. NW.
Construction is expected to be completed by May of 2024.