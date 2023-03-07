Diaper drive aims to help families struggling to buy essentials

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota's annual diaper drive is underway. The goal of this drive is to collect at least 800 packs of diapers to then distribute to low-income families in our area. If you want to help, you can donate any brand or size of diapers. The drive benefits their Pregnancy, Parenting, and Adoption program. Sarah Vetter, the director of the program, said it can be very hard for families to afford these essential items.
“Diapers can be really expensive. I think most families spend like a $100 a month per child, and many of the families we see have multiple kiddos in diapers and so that cost just multiplies, and sometimes families have to choose between buying diapers for their kids, paying bills, or putting groceries on the table," Vetter said.
The programs serves hundreds of families at or below the federal poverty line. You can drop off your donations at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota's offices in Rochester, Mankato, Winona or Owatonna. If you're in need of diapers, you can call the offices and request some.