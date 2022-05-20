Diamond Jo announces $100,000 in jackpots awarded in May

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man had a lucky Friday the 13th at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County.
The visitor from Owatonna won a $62,000 progressive jackpot playing the “Galaxy Gaming 21+3” table game. The casino says the player wins their 21+3 wager if their two cards, plus the dealer's up-card, form a three-card poker hand of a straight or better.
Diamond Jo says the player was dealt two king of diamonds and the dealer revealed their up-card of a king of diamonds, winning him the progressive jackpot bonus totaling $62,420. The man says he plans to use his winnings to pay for a summer vacation.
The casino says this win follows another recent big jackpot. On May 3, a man from Osage scored a more than $53,000 jackpot that he plans to use on buying a new car.