DFL lawmaker says discussions ongoing with Mayo Clinic, healthcare bill should pass next week in the House of Rep.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Discussions about two controversial provisions in the legislature's Healthcare Budget Bill are still ongoing, according to State Rep. Andy Smith.
Smith said Mayo Clinic is against a pair of provisions in the larger bill that are the Board of Healthcare Accountability and Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.
The latter, which would create commissions at hospitals to determine safe staffing levels, has received the most criticism by Mayo Clinic, according to Smith.
Smith added Mayo Clinic has offered a change to the bill that would exempt almost all hospitals, which DFL lawmakers are not on board with.
However, the final bill could have an exemption for Mayo Clinic.
"Not if it (bill) will be passed but who it will apply to," Smith said. "Our position has, we would like it to apply to all hospitals in the state, including nonprofits like Mayo Clinic and as we know from last week Mayo Clinic does not favor that for reasons that they have not been public with. So, we are actively in conversations to pass this session in some form."
Mayo Clinic has threatened to torpedo billions of dollars marked for private projects if the two measures pass unchanged.
On Friday, Mayo Clinic released this statement:
“The Board of Trustees reviewed and agreed on action on a number of items at its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting but action is pending outcomes of the legislative session before determining next steps.”