DFL & GOP conventions bring in $2.3M to boost Rochester's economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the DFL convention taking place this weekend and the GOP convention already wrapped at the Mayo Civic Center - the events are bringing in thousands of visitors and even more dollars to the Med-City.
Combined the two political conventions played host to 2,500 Republicans and Democrats. Experience Rochester says all of those visitors translates to thousands of hotel room stays.
Overall, president Joe Wards say there's an estimated $2.3 million dollars of economic impact from the events.
As communities continue to recover from COVID he says this is a great opportunity to roll out the welcome mat in Rochester.
He explained, "I think it's really significant especially on the heels of COVID and the losses in the economy we've seen. Having the folks back here this week and last week it's just nice to see them out and about in stores, getting gas to head back home, and those little things that help everybody take those incremental steps towards recovery."
The DFL convention is taking place from May 20-22 at the Mayo Civic Center.