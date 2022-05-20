DFL endorses re-election of Walz, Flanagan, and Blaha

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota DFL has endorsed Tim Walz at the party’s 2022 state convention in Rochester.
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement:
“Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids get a world class education, expanding economic opportunity for all, and protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans. Minnesota’s unemployment rate just hit record lows and new business filings are at a record high thanks to Governor Walz’s hard work.”
“The strong, steady, and successful leadership Governor Walz has shown while facing unprecedented challenges has earned the trust and respect of the people of Minnesota. The DFL Party is proud to endorse Governor Tim Walz for a second term.”
The DFL also endorsed the candidacy of Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and officially got behind the re-election of Julie Blaha as State Auditor.
Martin released statements on those endorsements as well:
“Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has earned the support of voters everywhere by leading our state forward with compassion and a relentless focus on the needs of our communities. Lt. Governor Flanagan has worked tirelessly to make childcare more affordable and accessible, fought hard for our public school students, and has been a fierce champion for reproductive rights.”
“State Auditor Julie Blaha has done a tremendous job serving as Minnesota's financial watchdog. By empowering and supporting local governments across the state, and by cracking down on officials who misuse taxpayer dollars, Auditor Blaha is protecting Minnesotan’s freedom to make decisions in their own communities.”