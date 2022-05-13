DFL abortion rights advocates and doctors speak out for reproductive rights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday abortion rights advocates and doctors aligned with the DFL spoke out for reproductive rights.
It took place at the Kahler Grand Hotel Friday afternoon.
The rally happened just as the Minnesota GOP kicked off their convention at the Mayo Civic Center.
Pro-Choice Minnesota is a state-wide organization that has been working on advocacy for reproductive rights in Minnesota since 1966.
Maggie Meyer, Executive Director of Pro-Choice Minnesota, says all of the leading republican candidates have pledged to ban abortion without exceptions for rape and incest.
Physician and DFL Senate Candidate, Dr. Alice Mann, says, “This is not about preserving life this is about control. This is about keeping people in poverty. Keeping black, Hispanic, and indigenous women out of the workforce and in poverty, because that is what happens when you outlaw abortion.”
“These decisions are deeply personal and fundamental to everyone's autonomy. We must be the ones to decide when and if to have a family, to create the families of our choice,” adds. Dr. Aleta Borrud, DFL Senate Candidate.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Minnesota would be the only state in the upper Midwest that would maintain access to legal abortion, going from over 60 clinics in the region ,to just 8 in Minnesota offering abortion care.