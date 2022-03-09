Development ideas wanted for former Seneca property

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new development could soon be in the works for Rochester on the former Seneca property site where the corn water tower is located.
Olmsted County along with the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., are looking for Statements of Interest (SOI) from property developer candidates.
RAEDI President John Wade said he's excited to hear what developers are thinking for the space.
He explained, "Any developer is going to look at that unique piece of property and realize it's pretty amazing and will come up with some really amazing ideas. Whether that's housing, retail, commercial, we often talk about mixed use, but we're not determining that. The proposals that come forward will help guide us to where the market is at today for that piece of property."
Olmsted County and RAEDI are working together to develop and execute the SOI. From March 15 to June 1 they'll be accepting submissions for the former Seneca property.
Wade added, "We're not putting any stipulations on that other than we'd like to retain the ear of corn water tower."
If you'd like to learn more information, attend the pre-proposal meetings, or submit questions you can do so by clicking here.