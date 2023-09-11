Developer says transformation of downtown Rochester hotel to student living center is finished

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The transition of a downtown Rochester hotel into a student living center is complete.
Titan Development and Investments says it began transforming the 212 room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel into a 203 room, 409 bed student living center in October 2022.
“This project took a lot of work and we had to be diligent in our decision making and thoughtful of our tight timeline,” says Brian Moser, Director of Construction and Development for Titan Development. “Overall, we feel it was a huge success, despite some of the challenges that we encountered with design and commitment delays, within certain areas of the building.”
Titan Development says the student living and lounge areas are entirely complete, but there remain a few things left to finish in the dining hall. There will be a celebration of the project’s success on Wednesday.
Titan says this was the first time they converted a hotel into a school residence hall and they partnered with BuildCore on construction.
“We are extremely proud of the project’s success and the value that it will bring to the revitalization of the downtown core,” says Andy Chafoulias, CEO of Titan Development. “We expect that the students will help to reactivate many of the shops, dining, and other downtown establishments.”