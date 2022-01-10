Developer says lawsuit blocking change of historic Kasson school to apartments is dismissed

KASSON, Minn. – The proposed redevelopment of the historic 1918 Kasson Public School into senior citizen apartments is waiting on state and federal government tax credits to be reauthorized.
Developer Paul Warshauer offered $150,000 for the school in July 2021 with plans to transform it into “Water Tower Place” and offer 28 to 30 one and two-bedroom units for senior citizens. The 1918 Kasson Public School Limited Liability Limited Partnership voted to accept Warshauer’s offer but a lawsuit filed by competing developer Gerald L. Roy prevented any sale from going through.
Warshauer says a Dodge County court has now dismissed Roy’s lawsuit but the deadline to apply for state and federal tax credits for the school project has passed and the long-term future of state and federal tax credit legislation is unknown. But Warshauer says he is confident both Minnesota and the federal government will reauthorize such historic tax credits in the future and he is still planning for the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the 1918 Kasson Public School when they become available.