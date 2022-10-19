Developer says groundbreaking on downtown Mason City hotel should happen by end of 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa – Construction on a new hotel in downtown Mason City is now scheduled to start by the end of 2022.
Developer David Rachie told the City Council Tuesday night that a $15 million rural development loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been approved, meaning a long delayed groundbreaking of the 116-room hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project should happen before the end of the year.
The project will also feature a conference center that can accommodate up to 1500 people.
The City Council also voted Tuesday night to approve a work change order on the skywalk between Music Man Square and the new hotel. A temporary enclosure will be constructed at the west end of the skywalk to protect it until the hotel is built. Rachie told the Council he was willing to work with the city to cover those costs.