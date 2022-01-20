Developer moving forward with the renovation of historic Kasson school

KASSON, Minn.- The historic Kasson school will soon be transformed into apartments for senior citizens after a Dodge County court dismissed a lawsuit that sought to halt the proposed development.
Developer Paul Warshauer of Kasson Historic Properties LLC (KHP) submitted a purchase offer in August for $150,000 before a competitor, Gerald L. Roy, filed a lawsuit against the owners.
KHP's purchase of the building is now official and Warshauer said the new apartment building will be called "Water Tower Place," named after the site's historic water tower that was built in 1895.
The water tower predates the former school, which was built in 1918.
Warshauer said KHP plans to build in roughly 30 to 32 apartments that vary from one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom for senior citizens.
Rent prices will match standard housing market costs, according to Warshauer.
Warshauer said the restoration of old buildings gives residents a chance to preserve community history.
"Communities like to save parts of their history if it is possible. Some buildings you can not save. They are too far gone or somebody has let it go to the degree that it is no longer cost effective to restore it. I think the public likes to live in these old properties. They feel a kind of sense of connection to the past," Warshauer said.
Warshauer said KHP plans on applying for historic state and federal tax credits when they become available.