Detour Athletics hosts The Murph Challenge to honor fallen military men and women

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The crossfit community challenged themselves today with an annual workout honoring fallen military men and women.
Jamie Sternkie has been doing The Murph Challenge since it began in 2005 and knows preparation is key.
"This is something that you definitely need to prepare for. It's a long workout but it's also a fun one that is a community workout or a community building event," says Sternkie. "We all come together. We have fun, we work hard, and it's a drooling one but a fun on."
The workout is named after Lt. Michael Murphy a navy seal who died during the Afghan war.
In 2005, he led a four man team on a mission during the war that led to the rescue of Marcus Luttrell also known as the Lone Survivor.
Now every Memorial Day Detour Athletics holds the event in honor of people like Murphy.
"We try to view it more as a chance for us to pay our respects and again just honor men and women who are willing to give up their lives so we can do things exactly like this," says coach Mitch Hidden.
Around 80 people participated in the workout including first timers Shawna Buelaw and Courtney Baker.
"I think we've been preparing for awhile so we're," says Buelaw.
Just like other participants, Bakers has been preparing herself for the challenge.
"There's been training involved over the last few weeks but I'm excited to see how far I can get if I survive."
If you want to get involved but aren't big on working out there is also the Lt. Michael Murphy Scholarship Foundation. Anyone interested in donating can click here.