Destination Medical Center's plan for an innovative downtown with rapid transit project and development of Discovery Square

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday Destination Medical Center board joined with city council members and Olmsted County leaders to discuss ideas to improve the Med City.
One of the biggest takeaways from today's discussion is the city's efforts to develop a new bus rapid transit system.
DMC and the city of Rochester have been working for a number of years to imagine new ways to get to and from downtown Rochester - connecting people to their workplaces and local businesses.
DMC has been encouraged to design a first class system - with all electric vehicles featuring level boarding and climate control.
DMC Executive director, Patrick Seeb, says they are working on ways to further enhance the design and location of the station, which they are calling the “East terminus.”
“A location that brings us closer to the Slatterly Park neighborhood so that not only can commuters access the transit line - but it'll be closer to people who can walk to the transit line and take advantage of that as well,” explains Seeb
The rapid transit project is in the active design phase seeking federal support as a high priority project. The city is targeting completion in late 2025 or early 2026.
The other focus of their discussion is on the development of Discovery Square - an innovation district in Rochester that leverages research, science, education at Mayo Clinic, connecting it to private industries and universities.
Seeb says One Discovery Square is the first of new buildings to be fully occupied - and Two Discovery Square is complete and ready to be leased.
“Just 3 years ago there was a surface parking lot downtown, and now it's home to two buildings, many many employees, a dozen companies, university classrooms, and hopefully a third building on the same city block,” says Seeb.
Seeb also says Mayo Clinic is adding an 11-story research building within the Discovery Square District and a new parking ramp is under construction.
DMC will meet again in May, Seeb says the focus of this meeting will be on supporting city and county efforts on growing housing development.