Destination Medical Center opening another round of grant funding for Rochester businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center (DMC) is looking to help advance to areas right outside of downtown Rochester by offering grant money for local businesses.
The first phase of rewarding grant money to local businesses mainly focused on businesses in the downtown area. This round of funding produced about 200 soon-to-be jobs for Rochester
For the second phase, DMC is concentrating on two areas right outside of downtown Rochester: Northwest Rochester inside of 7th street and 2nd street and Southeast Rochester along 12th Street. DMC decided on these two regions by using census and business data from the City of Rochester, determining the two areas have a significant amount of potential.
"So much credit has to go to the business owners and the property owners. They have to work really hard to launch a business. It is hard work and its hard to work to gather enough capital. There's a tremendous amount of financial risk that they take on to open a business," said Director of Business Development, Chris Schad.
DMC is still accepting applications. Click here to learn how you can apply for a grant.