Destination Medical Center, City of Rochester to host virtual Equity Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester have announced its Equity Alliance "Equity Series."
The series features monthly online seminars that are focused on the need for more progress in the issues of diversity, inclusion, and equity in our community.
It aims to reflect on ways to address these issues and the sessions will be open to the public.
"Part of our collaboration effort is to create an understanding of our community's diversity, equity, and inclusion needs," said Wafa Elkhalifa, equitable development coordinator of Destination Medical Center.
The decision to create this series came about after the City and DMC reviewed recent and past events related to the issues, as well as discussing how to further connect with the community about these issues.
"How can we learn from other communities that they have solved problems?" Elkhalifa said. "How can we create like a full Rochester Community DI plan that helps all of us to play a part into advancing initiatives for our community, and to finally have a larger impact on underrepresented communities and underserved communities?" Elkhalifa said.
The first seminar begins July 26 and will focus on the topic of community wealth, featuring commentary from Sarah McKinley, director of community wealth building programs of The Democracy Collaboration.
Each session will go from noon to 1 pm CDT on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
For more about the Equity Series and how you can join the seminars, visit the official Destination Medical Center website.