Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announce first recipients of Main Street grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announced the first recipients of grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
Last year, DMC was awarded 3 million dollars to provide no-cost grants to current and future downtown businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One recipient, owner of True Queens Boutique, Christine Jones has been working on her business for 4 years doing pop-ups at Apache Mall. Now, she’s found an available space downtown and has been in the location on North Broadway for two months.
Her business is about bringing women confidence and providing them styles for events from weddings, to dates to streetwear.
“I would say come stop in and see - we do do specially styling - so stop in and see for yourself what's new in here we always have fun deals going on,” says Jones.
With the funds Jones plans to remodel her fitting rooms and floors and hire more staff.
34 percent of awardees were BIPOC and women-owned businesses.
$1.4 million is still available for a second round of grant funding. If interested in applying click here.