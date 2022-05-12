Destination Medical Center and City of Rochester host housing conference

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A place to live can be challenging to find in The Med City. On Thursday, The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center joined developers for a housing conference.
The summit taught developers more about potential sites, opportunities for housing and some financial resources they could tap into to build more housing.
According to DMC director of energy and sustainability Kevin Bright, Rochester is need of housing for people of all income levels. He says it needs about 18,000 housing units to meet the demand.
"I think we need housing in all areas of the city and of all types. So obviously the DMC is focused on the downtown. Not everyone is into urban living but there is a substantial portion of our population that is," explains Bright."DMC has a role in promoting housing downtown just as the city has a role in promoting housing in the city and the county has a role in promoting housing in the entire county."
Bright tells KIMT News 3 the recent recession from the pandemic has slowed the housing market.
"Rochester is not unique to any other U.S. city. Every other U.S. city has a housing shortage right now and it's really kind of a product of coming out of the recession."
Bright also say after 2008 production fell quite a bit and the housing market didn't recover well after that point.
So far DMC is in talks with developers regarding five different housing projects downtown.