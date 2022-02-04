Designs for Rochester's 6th Street Bridge project to be review by city leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are set to review a pair of designs for a major Med City project.
The Rochester City Council will study two concepts for the proposed 6th Street Bridge on Monday. The project is considered a key infrastructure need by the city, expected to boost economic activity and improve response times for emergency vehicles.
The city has been working with community members and consultants to craft bridge designs over the past five months. Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard says several priorities have been identified through the city's co-design process, which were worked into both designs.
"There were several priorities that included such things as art, safety, accessibility, and vegetation. One of the key things was that the bridge had to carry all modes of traffic, but with high priority for bicycle and pedestrian uses," Hubbard said.
Each concept incorporates abundant greenery, ample space for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as areas for community gatherings, Hubbard says. Designers have also come up with a number of options for spaces surrounding the bridge, including access points to the river, trail extensions, and connections to neighborhoods along 6th street.
While there's still about a year's worth of work ahead to reach a final concept, Hubbard shares this an exciting point in the project.
"This is a big moment for the community when it comes to the 6th Street Bridge, largely because this is an opportunity to create not only a transportation connection, but also a connection that helps grow, and really connect a portion of Downtown Rochester into some of our southeast neighborhoods, and doing it in a thoughtful way through the community co-design process."
Hubbard tells KIMT the council doesn't need to make an exact choice between the two designs Monday, but establishing a preference will help the project move into its next phase.
"The next step will be two things: trying to move to the next level of design, and at the same time, trying to really seek out construction dollars to actually build it." Hubbard continued, "we can submit for bonding dollars, we can submit grant applications for one or both of the options, and then we can continue the process of design, which will take an additional year. So by no means is the bridge design done, we have a long way to go still on design that will still include more public engagement."
The bridge itself is estimated to cost between $18 million and $20.2 million, but the project could reach up to $45 million depending on its final scope.