Deputy Fire Chief Mulholland honored at promotion ceremony

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Deputy Fire Chief Mulholland honored at promotion ceremony

  • 0
Deputy Chief Holly Mulholland

Deputy Fire Chief Holly Mulholland of the Rochester Fire Department

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time in Med City history, a woman is serving as deputy fire chief.

Holly Mulholland was officially promoted to the position at a ceremony in city hall today. She was announced as the next deputy chief last march after the departure of Vance Swisher.

The ceremony was attended by Mulholland's friends, family and mentors. She credits all of them in giving her the strength to succeed in a field normally dominated by men.

It's a well-deserved promotion. Previously serving as assistant chief, she is also the vice president of the Minnesota K9 Search Specialists and acts as an instructor for the department and across the state in active shooter response drills.

Above all, Deputy Chief Mulholland is honored to serve as the first female deputy chief of the RFD.

"It's exciting to be able to take a leadership role here with the Rochester Fire Department and the city of Rochester, especially with the city being so focused on community engagement, community involvement, as is the fire department," she said.

Deputy Chief Mulholland hopes to continue and complete professional development programs by the end of the year as she learns and grows into her new role.

