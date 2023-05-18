Deputy Fire Chief Mulholland honored at promotion ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time in Med City history, a woman is serving as deputy fire chief.
Holly Mulholland was officially promoted to the position at a ceremony in city hall today. She was announced as the next deputy chief last march after the departure of Vance Swisher.
The ceremony was attended by Mulholland's friends, family and mentors. She credits all of them in giving her the strength to succeed in a field normally dominated by men.
It's a well-deserved promotion. Previously serving as assistant chief, she is also the vice president of the Minnesota K9 Search Specialists and acts as an instructor for the department and across the state in active shooter response drills.
Above all, Deputy Chief Mulholland is honored to serve as the first female deputy chief of the RFD.
"It's exciting to be able to take a leadership role here with the Rochester Fire Department and the city of Rochester, especially with the city being so focused on community engagement, community involvement, as is the fire department," she said.
Deputy Chief Mulholland hopes to continue and complete professional development programs by the end of the year as she learns and grows into her new role.