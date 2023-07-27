 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Deputies investigating use of mace at the Olmsted County Fair

Olmsted County Sheriff

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An apparent use of mace during a fight at the Olmsted County Fair is being investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office says a group of young adults got into some kind of altercation just after 10 pm Wednesday in a parking lot on the south side of the fair.  Witnesses say a female pulled out a can that looked like it was mace and sprayed it at several people.

Individuals not involved in the fight say they were affected by the mace.  Some people were treated for minor exposure but no one was taken to the hospital.

The Rochester Fire Department also responded to the incident as a precaution.

