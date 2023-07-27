Deputies investigating use of mace at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An apparent use of mace during a fight at the Olmsted County Fair is being investigated.
The Sheriff’s Office says a group of young adults got into some kind of altercation just after 10 pm Wednesday in a parking lot on the south side of the fair. Witnesses say a female pulled out a can that looked like it was mace and sprayed it at several people.
Individuals not involved in the fight say they were affected by the mace. Some people were treated for minor exposure but no one was taken to the hospital.
The Rochester Fire Department also responded to the incident as a precaution.