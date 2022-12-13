Department of Health weighs in on flu, COVID, RSV cases remain significant across Minnesota

MINNESOTA - Public health officials are revisiting the topic of masking, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses - COVID, flu, and RSV are spreading fast during the holiday season.
The CDC’S latest COVID-19 community level map shows over 9 percent of counties in the country are considered to have a high risk of infection.
Mower County is rated 'high' for community transmission while Olmsted is considered ‘medium’ risk.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says for many the risk of COVID causing serious illness is lower but that's not the case for everyone.
“When we see people wearing a mask there might be a very good reason on why they want to take that extra precaution for themselves or because they are caring for someone who is at higher risk,” she explains.
“There remains a large number of people who still are at high risk - both to current infections - but also potentially suffering long term effects of prior infections.”
Vaccination rates across Minnesota are 10 percent lower than normal for each age group and health officials are still urging people to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
MDH says a typical year with peak RSV cases sees 60 to 70 hospitalizations a week.
That number is now close to about 120 per week in Minnesota.