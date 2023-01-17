 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Department of Health stresses the importance of testing your home for Radon

  • Updated
  • 0

January is National Radon Action Month.

MINNESOTA-It's National Radon Action Month, and the Minnesota Department of Health is asking you to test your home for radon. For those who may not know, radon is a type of radiation released from rocks, soil and water. It can be deadly. In Minnesota, around six hundred deaths happen per year due to radon exposure. It's found at elevated levels in about 40% of all Minnesota homes. Daniel Tranter, the indoor air supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health, said it could do some serious damage to your lungs.

“It could cause damage to the DNA in our lung cells, and normally our body is able to repair that damage, but sometimes i-it doesn’t get repaired correctly, doesn’t get fixed properly, and that can lead to problems in the cells multiplying. That can lead to tumors and, ultimately, can lead to lung cancer," Tranter said.

If you're concerned about your home's radon levels, Olmsted County Public Health Services is offering radon testing kits for $24.

