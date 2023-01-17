Department of Health stresses the importance of testing your home for Radon

MINNESOTA-It's National Radon Action Month, and the Minnesota Department of Health is asking you to test your home for radon. For those who may not know, radon is a type of radiation released from rocks, soil and water. It can be deadly. In Minnesota, around six hundred deaths happen per year due to radon exposure. It's found at elevated levels in about 40% of all Minnesota homes. Daniel Tranter, the indoor air supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health, said it could do some serious damage to your lungs.
“It could cause damage to the DNA in our lung cells, and normally our body is able to repair that damage, but sometimes i-it doesn’t get repaired correctly, doesn’t get fixed properly, and that can lead to problems in the cells multiplying. That can lead to tumors and, ultimately, can lead to lung cancer," Tranter said.
If you're concerned about your home's radon levels, Olmsted County Public Health Services is offering radon testing kits for $24.