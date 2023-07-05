Demolition underway at Soldiers Field Memorial Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The demolition of Soldiers Memorial Field Pool has kicked off as the first phase of construction on a new aquatic center.
The center will have a larger, 50-meter pool, a lazy river, a splash pad, and several water slides.
This comes at a time where Soldiers Field Memorial Park is seeing a major makeover under a $22 million masterplan that includes creating the aquatic center, a new playground, basketball courts, and other renovations.
Some community members couldn't be more excited for the new aquatic center, especially Rochester's youth.
"I used to go this pool before the construction happened, and so it just got worse because there are less pools," Ben Skalski said, a local elementary student. "It would be funner if we had more pools so not every pool is packed at the same time."
Skalski isn't wrong as The Silver Lake Swimming Pool is the only public pool that is open at this time - with congestion being reported throughout the last week after a major heatwave struck the Midwest.
"I'm looking forward to having fun, going down waterslides, and that's mostly it...getting snacks," Skalski said. "I hope the pool is fun when it's done!"
The City reports that the aquatic center is planned to open in May 2024 and it's advising all community members to avoid the construction site until the project is completed for safety.