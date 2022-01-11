Demolition to begin on Northeast Power Plant in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities (AU) says the demolition of its Northeast Power Plant is getting underway.
The teardown of the structure at 2901 11th Street NE was supposed to have been completed in 2020 but AU says it was delayed due to the pandemic. Demolition is expected to be finished in April.
Work began in November 2021 to remove asbestos and equipment inside the plant. AU says all useable motors, power plant electric equipment and steel will be refurbished and reused by others who purchase the recycled items. Other items of value in the plant such as office equipment and miscellaneous items were sold at an online auction held June 2021. AU says that auction brought in $14,600.
AU says its staff was also able to begin the demolition of some outbuildings while the project was delayed and that should save about $100,000 on the overall $1.056 price tag.
AU says it continues to own a substation and wellhouse at the site of the Northeast Power Plant but there are no future plans for the location at this time. The 30-megawatt power plant was completed in 1971 and decommissioned in 2016 due to outdated and inefficient technology.