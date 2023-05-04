Demolition plans in the works for historic Kirk Apartments building destroyed by fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - The charred remains of what was the historic Kirk Apartments building will soon be demolished but the city says an exact date still needs to be finalized.
According to Mason City administrator Aaron Burnett, staff have been working with the property owner, who has until the end of the week, to finalize demolition plans for the remaining structure.
While Burnett is optimistic it will happen in the near future, he does say the plan will need to include asbestos contractors, which may slow the process down a bit.
Burnett says even though the fire happened on April 24th it has reignited a few times since then only adding to the fact it's already a safety hazard in its current, fire-ravaged condition.
He said, "This structure in our downtown is really a painful reminder of that fire and we need to move on from that but the flip-side is we have to do that in a really safe manner, an appropriate manner and make sure we're accountable to the citizens in getting that done as soon as possible."
According to Burnett, not only is it urgent to finalize demolition for safety reasons, but it's also important to open up closed roadways to lessen the impact on Mason City businesses.
Burnett explained, "It's important that we get those businesses back open, that we get those streets back open, but we also do what we can to look towards the future of what happens in that space, working with the property owner, in trying to get this mess cleaned up. Obviously, right now, it's unsafe and we've got some barricades further back but we'd like to get those in
a more confined space so we can get those streets open and those businesses open."
Since the land is private property Burnett can't say for sure what will happen after demolition but he does say the community has expressed interest in seeing another housing option.