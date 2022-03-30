Demand for rentals leads to Skyrocketing rent rates in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While houses are hard to buy - finding a place to lease is just as tough - leading to skyrocketing rents.
When there’s not enough houses for people to buy, they need to find a place to rent. With so many people looking to lease, it's driving those costs up as well.
Average rents in our area are as low as $526/month in Albert Lea, $750/ month in Austin, $915/month in Mason City, and $1,085/month in Rochester.
Associate broker and realtor with EXP Realty Kelly Domaille tells KIMT supply chain issues and increased regulations are making houses harder to find, driving people to rent instead.
She says inflation in our economy right now will determine whether these high rents will stick around.
“Rising costs of gas and other consumables is only going to help foster rent rates to stay high because I think people will still find it very difficult to be able to purchase affordable housing,” says Domaille.
Domaille says in order to get out of these high rates, the community needs to look at ways to create more affordable housing.
“When you talk to developers, the cost to build and develop is just so high right now that it is very difficult to build out of it but also build out affordable options for people.”
The $1,080 rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Rochester is a 1% increase over last year.