Delegates endorse candidates in Senate District 23 DFL Convention

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Delegates representing Minnesota's Senate District 23 came out to its DFL convention on Sunday endorsing candidates for the state Senate and House of Representatives.
The Union Center was packed as 39 delegates attended the convention representing Districts 23 A and B.
Tom Stiehm is one of two candidates running for the Minnesota house of Representatives in Senate District 23.
Stiehm was endorsed by a room of delegates along with Mary Hinnencamp whose also running for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
"Mary Hinnenkamp is just a great person, lifelong teacher who always worked for people that are marginalized," says Jeremy Corey-Gruenes, a delegate endorsing her.
Candidates also endorsed Brandon Lawhead whose running for a seat in the Minnesota Senate.
"I'm from southern Minnesota, I'm an attorney that has practiced in southern Minnesota for his whole career. I attended college at St Olaf College in southern Minnesota so I feel like I know the issues that are important to southern Minnesotans and that's the basis of my campaign," explains Lawhead.
All three candidates will endorsed again at the 1st District Congressional Convention at Albert Lea High School on May 14.