Delays reported on LIHEAP payments in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some Iowans are reporting not receiving their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments.
LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights. It is designed to help households at or below 200% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines meet their heating needs.
State Auditor Rob Sand says there does seem to be a delay in the payments.
“I have received several inquiries from Iowans who qualify for energy assistance through LIHEAP but their accounts have not been credited by their utility vendor, or they have not received their direct payment from LIHEAP,” says Sand. “We want to assure those Iowans that their heat will not be turned off in the dead of winter.”
Iowa law prohibits eligible LIHEAP customers from being disconnected from their electric or natural gas supply from November 1 through April 1 of each year, regardless of the temperature.
“We are monitoring the situation and believe LIHEAP dollars will be properly distributed and credited by April, so that no one loses heat,” says Sand.