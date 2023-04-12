Delays expected as construction starts on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Construction on Highway 52 from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls is expected to start Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers should be prepared for traffic changes as the contractor will be moving traffic into single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes, so they can begin removing the pavement in the southbound lanes.
MnDOT says traffic between Goodhue County Road 24 and just north of Goodhue County Road 9 will be traveling in the northbound lanes starting Thursday, weather permitting, and traffic between 415th Street (just north of Goodhue County Road 50) to just north of Goodhue County Road 68 (445th Street) in Zumbrota will be traveling in the northbound lanes starting April 18.
These lane closures and shifts are expected to be in place until mid-November, when the project is completed. The replacement of the Highway 52 southbound bridge over the Zumbro River will also occur in the work zone closest to Zumbrota.
Once construction begins, drivers can expect traffic delays at times through the construction zone, especially during mornings, evenings, and weekends.