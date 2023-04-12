Delays expected as construction starts on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Delays expected as construction starts on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

  • 0
Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Construction on Highway 52 from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls is expected to start Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers should be prepared for traffic changes as the contractor will be moving traffic into single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes, so they can begin removing the pavement in the southbound lanes.

MnDOT says traffic between Goodhue County Road 24 and just north of Goodhue County Road 9 will be traveling in the northbound lanes starting Thursday, weather permitting, and traffic between 415th Street (just north of Goodhue County Road 50) to just north of Goodhue County Road 68 (445th Street) in Zumbrota will be traveling in the northbound lanes starting April 18.

These lane closures and shifts are expected to be in place until mid-November, when the project is completed.  The replacement of the Highway 52 southbound bridge over the Zumbro River will also occur in the work zone closest to Zumbrota.

Once construction begins, drivers can expect traffic delays at times through the construction zone, especially during mornings, evenings, and weekends.

Tags

Recommended for you