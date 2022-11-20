Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial.
Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
According to court documents, a short time after leaving the construction site, Felter and Suchla nearly had a head-on collision with a law enforcement officer and that started a pursuit from Olmsted into Dodge County. Investigators say the two men crashed in the 1000 block of Frontier Road SE in Byron and were eventually located by a drone from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Felter has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2023.
Suchla has pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, fifth-degree drug possession, theft, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His trial is set to begin May 8, 2023.