Defendant in Albert Lea triple-stabbing is ruled incompetent to stand trial

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One year after three people were stabbed in Albert Lea, the accused stabber has been found incompetent to stand trial.
CK Kyle Kasio, 27 of Albert Lea, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault for the incident on May 16, 2022. Law enforcement says Kasio stabbed two males in the chest while they were sleeping at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Main Street. A third male was found stabbed in the 100 block of William Street W.
Albert Lea police say those three victims are related and all know Kasio.
Kasio was then charged with two counts of second-degree assault in December 2022. Court documents state that while Kasio was being held at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, he stabbed one fellow prisoner with a sharpened spork and punched another prisoner in the face.
After a mental evaluation, Kasio has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in both criminal cases.