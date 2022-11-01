Deer hunting firearm season starts Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Deer hunting archery season has been underway since September 23, but firearm opener begins this Saturday.
Whether you're a seasoned hunter or new to the sport, it is always important to go over hunting safety and state regulations before going out for a hunt.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds us that there are many requirements for hunting, and that you can't simply go out shooting deer anywhere, anytime once the season opens.
In order to participate, a valid hunting license is required, which can be purchased at outdoors retailers like Scheel's and Cabela's.
Also, legal hunting equipment must be used during a hunt. This includes wearing blaze orange clothing to be clearly identifiable by other hunters, as well as using permitted firearms and ammunition.
Other factors to take into consideration before a hunt are safety and how to avoid violations.
It is easy to break the law if you aren't aware of the requirements, according to MN DNR conservation officer Adam Stennett.
"Most common deer hunting violations are hunting over bait," Stennett said. "That's probably the most common tip call that conservation officers receive, and the second would be trespassing."
To see an extensive list of state regulations and safety advisories, visit the Minnesota DNR website.