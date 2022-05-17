Deer hunt pilot program coming to Rochester parks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Bow and arrow hunters will occupy some parks in the Med City this fall in an attempt to manage the white tail deer population in Rochester.
The hunters will be a part of a city wide deer hunt that was approved by council members at their meeting on Monday.
Rochester's Parks Director Paul Widman said the DNR estimates Rochester has roughly 10 deer per square mile and have contributed to higher vehicle accidents and property damage.
Widman said the city estimates to spend around $3,000 to $5,000 dollars on the program, which will mostly be spent on signage and educational information warning Med City residents of the hunt.
The Rochester Archery Club's President, Terry Spaeth, said the club will be volunteering its services to help with the implementation of the program.
Spaeth said around 40 to 45 qualified hunters will have the chance to participate in the city's efforts.
Regarding the hunt's locations, Spaeth said Indian Heights in particular is a popular spot for deer.
"This is a core deer bedding area in the city and the deer tend to migrate from the park property here down through the neighborhoods and you know they do a lot of depredation and plant damage and obviously there are always concerns about deer vehicle collisions and we witness that in this neighborhood fairly regularly," Spaeth said.
Widman said Essex and Gamehaven Park are other locations the city is looking at for the hunt.
In total, Spaeth said the hunt will be at around 10 to 11 parks.