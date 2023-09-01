Deer hunt lottery to be held for Chester Woods Regional Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 40 deer hunters will be selected by lottery to hunt in Chester Woods Regional Park during shotgun season.
The hunters will be required to obtain at least one disease management harvest tag allowing the taking of additional antlerless deer.
The lottery drawing will be held September 25 at 8 am and both successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified by mail or email. Registration forms for the drawing may be obtained on the official Olmsted County website at: 2023 Deer Hunt Lottery Registration form or by calling (507) 328-7070. Applications must be received by the Public Works Department no later than 5 pm on September 20.
Olmsted County says the purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.