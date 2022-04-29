Deer causes one-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A deer is being blamed for a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 10 pm near the intersection of 255th Street and Killdeer Avenue. Luke Braniff, 23 of Mason City, was driving east when a deer entered the road. The Sheriff’s Office says that caused Braniff to go off the road and into the south field.
The Sheriff’s Office says Braniff sustained minor injuries and declined medical assistance.
The Mason City and Clear Lake fire departments assisted with this accident.