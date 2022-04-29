 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deer causes one-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County

  • 0
Cerro Gordo Sheriff

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A deer is being blamed for a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 10 pm near the intersection of 255th Street and Killdeer Avenue.  Luke Braniff, 23 of Mason City, was driving east when a deer entered the road.  The Sheriff’s Office says that caused Braniff to go off the road and into the south field.

The Sheriff’s Office says Braniff sustained minor injuries and declined medical assistance.

The Mason City and Clear Lake fire departments assisted with this accident.

Tags

Recommended for you