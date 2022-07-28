 Skip to main content
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW.  A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.

Witnesses say the man tried to avoid the deer and was ejected from the cycle.  The Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered a severe but not life-threatening injury to his legs and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

