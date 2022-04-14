DEED Commissioner visits Rochester to highlight Minnesota's economic growth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove joined businesses and other leaders in Rochester for a roundtable on Rochester's economic growth and recovery.
The roundtable was held at Bleu Duck Kitchen where panelists discussed the need for strong cross-sector collaboration as a critical factor for equitable economic growth.
Over the next ten years, leaders of DEED and Rochester hope to help Minnesota's economy grow even more.
They plan to encourage more people to move here and grow the labor force.
With its world class education and medical science, Commissioner Steve Grove says Minnesota is the ideal place to grow a business, and to be part of a vibrant community.
“What you are building here, we think is a model that we want to lift up to the rest of the state - this is a tremendous startup ecosystem, one of the world's best hospitals, strongest medical technology sectors - and we're here today to lift that up.”
Grove also touches on the issue of racial disparities. DEED is working to direct funds to nonprofits that focus with people of color and to reform systemic barriers.
“It’s not just one team's job and one effort's job. Everyone in the government needs to be focused on this. And that's the kind of all hands on deck effort we need if we're going to see change. And I think we are seeing some progress, but there's still some work to do,” Grove adds.
As for growth in workforce shortage, Minnesota has seen 6 months straight of job growth with 1,100 people employed last month.