DEED awards grant funds for tech training

ROCHESTSER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding over $2.5M in grant funds to help Minnesota organizations facilitate IT and tech skills training and job placement assistance.
Out of a handful of organizations receiving grant money, local non-profit Workforce Development, Inc. will receive $300,000.
Funds will go toward helping dislocated workers develop IT and tech skills, as well as access to support programs and services to guide them toward their career opportunities.
"The state focused this particularly on dislocated workers," said Kyle Mullen, area manager at Workplace Development, Inc.
"That's people who lose their job through no fault of their own," Mullen said. "So, if the business closed down, or they did lay-offs. This is a boost, this is a support that we haven't had, and this helps people who for a variety of different barriers haven't had the chance."
It will go toward services like skills training and career counseling for BIPOC and low income workers seeking jobs in the tech industry.
"This will offer a bridge for people to get across the digital divide," Mullen said.
The grant aims to level the playing field by helping workers gain the skills and knowledge needed to start a career in the industry.
"With the difference in wage that IT and tech positions usually have, for somebody that gets this boost is able to go not just have their tuition covered, but then also to have it focus on areas where they know have the highest chances of getting them employment," Mullen said.
According to DEED, the average wage for these jobs is 57% higher than other jobs in Minnesota.
"The increase in wages aren't just life-changing for the individual, they can be life changing for the whole community," Mullen said.