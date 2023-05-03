Decorah man gets decades behind bars for killing his father

DECORAH, Iowa – A 50-year prison sentence is handed down to a northeast Iowa man who killed his father.
Aaron Gary Whittle, 44 of Decorah, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence Whittle, 74.
Lawrence Whittle was reported missing on March 19, 2022, and his body was recovered shortly after his car was found at Moe Park in rural Winneshiek County. Investigators say Aaron Whittle shot his father to death on March 17, 2022, in the son’s home.
Aaron Whittle on Thursdays was sentenced to up to 50 years behind bars, with a minimum sentence of 35 years, and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to his father’s estate.