We've made it to the month of December and many of us may be counting down the days until Christmas. December marks the beginning of meteorological winter, which means we're moving into the 3 coldest months of the year. The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center certainly reflects this as the month is trending to be colder than average across the Upper Midwest. While there will still be some days with temperatures above average, most of the month may end up being colder than normal.
December is trending to be a cold one
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
