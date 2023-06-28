Deceased woman found in vehicle submerged in Rochester pond

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman's body was found inside a vehicle located in a retention pond in Rochester Wednesday afternoon.
Rochester police say this happened near the 4000 block of 19th Street NW and say the vehicle appeared to have been there a while.
According to authorities, the vehicle became visible due to the recent dry conditions and low water level.
Rochester Police are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to identify the woman found and to determine the cause of death.