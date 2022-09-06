Debris fire in northeast Rochester is under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway into what started a fire next to a commercial building.
The Rochester Fire Department says it happened Tuesday in the 00 block of 7th Street NE. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a pile of debris up against the building was burning. As the flames were extinguished, firefighters checked inside the building and on the roof to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.
No injuries happened at the scene. The Fire Department says the amount of damage is still being estimated.
Responding to this incident were Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 16, and Truck 12. The Rochester Police Department also assisted.