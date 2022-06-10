Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
The Sheriff’s Office says the autopsy showed Caldwell’s injuries were consistent with being self-inflicted.
Both families have been notified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with this investigation.