 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Steele County Sheriff's Office

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. 

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford.  Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head. 

The Sheriff’s Office says the autopsy showed Caldwell’s injuries were consistent with being self-inflicted. 

Both families have been notified.  The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with this investigation.