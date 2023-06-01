Death of woman in Owatonna is now being called a murder

OWATONNA, Minn. – A woman’s death in Owatonna is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the body of a woman was found Tuesday night under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street. The body has been identified as Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25 of Elysian.
The Owatonna Police Department says Schnoor suffered a fatal gunshot wound in what is being described as a “targeted attack.”
Owatonna police are is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Steele County Coroner’s Office, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Owatonna Police Department at (507) 444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at (507) 774-7220.