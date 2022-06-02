Dealing cocaine sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 29, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with five drug-related felonies. Rochester police accused Sufi of selling a total of 16.82 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Court documents state the drug sales happened in August and September of 2019.
Sufi was also charged with first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault for an incident on May 15, 2020. Police say Sufi pushed his way into an apartment in southeast Rochester and punched someone in the apartment about 20 times before being subdued.
Sufi pleaded guilty in April to third-degree sale of drugs and fifth-degree assault. He has now been ordered to spend two years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 46 days already served.