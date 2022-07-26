Deal announced to let Riverland nursing graduates transfer to Mankato

AUSTIN, Minn. - Minnesota State University, Mankato and Riverland Community College have formed a partnership to provide a seamless transfer for nursing students.
The Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” will allow Associate of Science in Nursing graduates from Riverland to transfer to the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion program at Minnesota State Mankato.
“We are always proud of the partnerships we create with Minnesota State University, Mankato,” says Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “This partnership will allow our Nursing graduates to advance their learning to an online Baccalaureate Completion degree that will enhance the level of Nursing offered in our region’s healthcare facilities.”
As part of the plan, students will work directly with advising teams at both institutions to ensure that prerequisite coursework is completed at Riverland and that all admissions criteria for Minnesota State Mankato are met. Advisors at Minnesota State Mankato will also make information about the Riverland Associate of Science in Nursing degree program available to Minnesota State Mankato pre-nursing students, when appropriate.
“We are pleased to be working with Riverland Community College on this Maverick Advance Plan nursing partnership,” says Edward Inch, president of Minnesota State Mankato. “This partnership will help meet the critical need for baccalaureate degree-educated nurses in the region.”
Riverland graduates who meet the following requirements will receive guaranteed admission into Minnesota State Mankato’s 100 percent online RN Baccalaureate Completion Program:
- Students must successfully complete the 79-credit Associate of Science in Nursing degree from Riverland Community College prior to admission to the RN-Baccalaureate Completion Program at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
- Students must have an Unrestricted RN License by the start of the RN-Baccalaureate Completion Program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Students may be in progress or have plans to complete the NCLEX-RN examination when making application. Full admission requires RN Licensure.
- Students must earn a minimum of a C grade in all Riverland Community College nursing coursework.
- Students must have a total cumulative GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Considering the grading scale requirements for nursing at Riverland Community College, GPA waivers will be considered