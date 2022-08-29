Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
RHDV2 is deadly to rabbits but does not affect humans or other animals. It can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or materials that infected rabbits have come into contact with. Experts say often the only clinical signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding.
RHDV2 was first detected in wild rabbit populations in the United States in March 2020.
If you suspect a rabbit in your possession or on your premises has died as a result of RHDV2, you are asked to contact your local veterinarian. Veterinarians with concerns or a suspected case should immediately contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.